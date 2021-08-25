Graveside Service for Lottie Mae Clark, 85 of Sibley, MS who died on Thursday, August 19, 2021, at her residence will be on Saturday, August 28, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Mt Olive Missionary Baptist Church, at 1303 Lower Woodville Road, Natchez, with Reverend Edward Brown officiating, under the direction of Robert D. Mackel & Sons Funeral Home.

Burial will follow at Mt Olive Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery on Highway 61 South in Sibley, MS.

Visitation will be held on Friday, August 27, 2021, at Mackel’s Funeral Home from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

To her family, she was “Granny.” To others she was Lottie Mae. She was born June 6, 1936, in Sibley, Mississippi. Lottie was the baby child of Walter and Rachel Hargrave Clark.

Lottie confessed her faith and accepted the Lord as her personal Savior at Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church where she remained faithful until her health failed. However, she continued to allow the word of God to be her lifestyle.

Lottie was educated by the Adams County Public School District. She was employed for many years and retired from the Tanner Forrest Products. Lottie enjoyed being with her family, baking, canning, gardening, and working in her yard

Lottie is preceded in death by her parents; two sons, Charlie Clark and Willie Williams; two sisters, Viola Jasmin and Emma Shelby; three brothers, Freeman Clark, Timothy Holmes and Leon Clark.

On Thursday, August 19, 2021, Lottie Mae Clark heeded the master’s call and peacefully departed this earthly life. She leaves to cherish her memories one daughter,

Margie Ealey of Sibley, Mississippi; two sons: Robert Clark and wife Cora of Natchitoches, Louisiana and Davion Clark of Pennsylvania; seven grandchildren: Tikkia Ealey of Jacksonville, Florida, Tabitha Williams, TraVon Lyles, Melody Barnes and husband Trevis, all of Natchez, Mississippi, Justin Williams and wife Charlene of Mesquite, Texas, Willie Williams of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and Ivy West and husband Joseph of Biloxi, Mississippi; seventeen great-grandchildren; two great-great­ grandchildren; three sisters: Roxie Clark of Sibley, Misissippi, Julia Hervy of Lathrup Village, Michigan, and Josephine Mason of Chicago, Illinois; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Social distancing and mask-wearing will be enforced at all times.