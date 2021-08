May 25, 1981 – Aug. 20, 2021

Graveside Services for Monica Darnae Porter, 40, of Roxie, MS, who died August 20, 2021, will be at 2 p.m., Saturday, at Bethlehem Baptist Church Cemetery in Hamburg, MS.

Burial will follow at Bethlehem Baptist Church Cemetery under the directions of Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services.