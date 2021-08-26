Oct. 11, 1950 – Aug. 21, 2021

NATCHEZ — Graveside services for Alexander Profice, 70, of Natchez, who died Saturday, August 21, 2021, in Natchez will be held Sunday, August 29, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Sunset View Memorial Park Cemetery with Pastor Wilsonni Johnson officiating.

Burial will follow at the cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 28, 2021, from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the funeral home. You are required to wear a mask. This is a walk-through visitation and we are practicing social distancing.

Alexander was born October 11, 1950, in Natchez, the son of James Alexander Profice and Mary Chatman Profice. He graduated from Sadie V. Thompson High School and later from Alcorn State University earning a degree in Business Administration. Mr. Profice was retired from International Paper Company and was a member of Omega Psi Phi.

He is preceded in death by his father; brother, Roger James Profice; grandparents: Henry and Mary Chatman, Alex Mike Profice and Anna Profice Toles.

Alexander leaves to cherish his memories: wife Deloris Profice; mother, Mary Chatman Profice, son, Kevin Profice of Norman, OK; daughters, Shaneka Smalls of Jacksonville, FL and Dr. Alexine Profice of Dubai, United Arab Emirates; grandchildren: Gerall Smalls (Brianna) of Flowery Branch, GA, Cedric Carter of Gulfport, MS, Tanner Profice of Norman, OK, Isaiah Smalls of Jacksonville FL, Amari Carter of Gulfport, MS, Samya Smalls of Duluth, GA and Kamrin Profice of Norman, OK, other relatives and friends.

