April 27, 1994 – Aug. 19, 2021

Services for Calvin Green III, 27, from Woodville, MS, who died August 19, 2021, at a residence in Baton Rouge, La., will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Magnolia Full Gospel Church in St. Francisville, La., with Pastor Milton Coats officiating under the direction of D. Rollins Funeral Home.