Oct. 29, 1938 – Aug. 20, 2021

Services for Fenimore James Johnson Jr., 82, from Austin, Texas, who died Aug. 20, 2021, at North Austin Medical Center in Austin will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday at D. Rollins Funeral Home with Reverend Dr. Reginald L. Jackson officiating under the direction of D. Rollins Funeral Home.