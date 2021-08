March 31, 1962 – Aug. 22, 2021

Services for Katherine Denice Franklin, 59, from Woodville who died August 22, 2021, at her family’s residence in Centreville, Mississippi will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Mt. Zion CME Cemetery, 1547 Hwy 48 East, Centreville with Pastor Jason Mcloud officiating under the direction of D. Rollins Funeral Home.