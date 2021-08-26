Natchez police arrest murder suspect

NATCHEZ — Natchez Police arrested Jadarrius Reed, 23, on Wednesday in connection with the shooting death of Kelvin Abraham.

Abraham was shot in his vehicle on Martin Luther King Jr. Road near Concordia Avenue after 3 p.m. Aug. 5, and transported by ambulance to Merit Health Natchez.

He was later airlifted to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, where he died as a result of his injuries.

Adams County Coroner James Lee said Abraham had two gunshot wounds, one in the chest and one in the shoulder, and Daughtry said Abraham’s vehicle was found covered in bullet holes and had blood inside it when investigators arrived on scene.

Reed has been arrested and charged with murder two days after Natchez Police Chief Joseph Daughtry live streamed a press conference and solicited help from the community in finding him.

Police are also searching or Khadijah Mosby, a 28-year-old Black male, for an unrelated incident where shots were fired on Lafitte Street in Natchez on July 28.

He is wanted for possession of a firearm by a felon, shooting into an occupied dwelling, shooting into a motor vehicle and firing inside the city limits of Natchez.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts can contact the Natchez Police Department at 601-442-3930 or can leave an anonymous tip by calling Southwest Mississippi Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-888-442-5001 or by downloading the P3 app to their mobile device.