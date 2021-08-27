Centreville Tigers beat St. Aloysius in ‘dogfight,’ coach says

VICKSBURG — After trailing for much of the first half, the Centreville Academy Tigers rallied in the second half to defeat the St. Aloysius High School Flashes 42-28 last Friday night to remain undefeated.

Defense was a big factor in Centreville’s come-from-behind win as the Tigers held St. Aloysius by just seven points while putting up over 20 points themselves.

“We had a dogfight up here in Vicksburg,” Centreville assistant coach Brian Stutzman said. “We played well. We made some mistakes. We had some turnovers at costly times. But in the end, we pulled it out. We came back and it was a big win for our team.”

Stutzman added that conditioning was another contributing factor in the outcome of this game.

“We were in a little better shape than St. Al was. Our conditioning payed off for us,” Stutzman said. “The offensive line blocked better in the second half. Our running back, Ben McGregor, ran the ball hard. Our quarterback, Peyton Jones, made some timely passes.”

Centreville Academy (3-0) travels to Bay Springs to take on Sylva-Bay Academy in its MAIS District 3-3A opener Friday at 7 p.m.