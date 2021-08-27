Franklin County game against Bay Springs canceled

MEADVILLE — Franklin County’s second attempt at a season opener fell short Thursday afternoon, head coach BJ Smithhart said. Bay Springs had to go into quarantine because of COVID exposure, he said.

West Lincoln was originally their opponent, but COVID forced the school to go into virtual instruction, which canceled their game Aug. 20. He said Franklin County had scheduled a game with Bay Springs by the end of the business day.

He said his first reaction was disappointment because he thought about how hard his kids had worked this summer.

“It used to be about winning games, but now it is about playing the game in these times,” Smithhart said. “Our kids wanted to play Friday night and get that experience. We called everyone we could, but no one could make that short turnaround.”

He said he is not sure if the game would be considered a forfeit or not. His kids just wanted to play, and he tried everything he could to get another game scheduled.

This year is a departure from last season and COVID. Franklin County played every game on its schedule last season, he said. Bulldog seniors are who he can think about Friday morning.

“This is the first game we have missed in two years,” Smithhart said. “We are feeling the blues of not being able to play Friday night. It is their first game as a senior, and you want to see them play. You don’t want them to miss an opportunity to play because they are missing a chance to become a leader.”

The Bulldog’s next home game is Sept. 10 against North Pike. They travel on the road to Wesson when they take on the Cobras Sept. 3.