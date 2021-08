Nov. 05, 1925 – Aug. 26, 2021

NATCHEZ — Joyce Wilson Norman, 95, of Natchez who died Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021 at Assumption Catholic Church with Father Mark Shoffner officiating.

Burial will follow at Natchez City Cemetery under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Visitation will be 1 p.m. until Service Time Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021 at Assumption Catholic Church.