NATCHEZ — Graveside services for Odessia Marie Jones Gooden, 52, of Natchez, who died Monday, August 23, 2021, in Natchez will be held Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021 at 10 a.m. at Greater St. Mark Baptist Church Cemetery with Pastor Maurice Irving officiating.

Burial will follow at the cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021 from 4 to 5 p.m. at the funeral home. You are required to wear a mask. This is a walk-through visitation and we are practicing social distancing.

Odessia was born April 6, 1969 in Natchez, the daughter of Luebirda Jones and Clarence W. Knight. She was a 1987 graduate of Jefferson County High School and was a retired cook at Southside Market. Mrs. Gooden was a member of Greater St. Mark Baptist Church. She loved cooking, shopping and being with her family.

She is preceded in death by her parents; brother, Charles A. Jones, nephew, Christopher D. Griffin; grandparents Nomidee Jones, Luebirda Larry, Concevella Knight, Henry Knight and Artis Jones.

Odessia leaves to cherish her memories: husband Theodore Gooden III; son: TyDarrius Gooden; brothers: Clarence W. Jones (Janet) of Church Hill, MS, Henry L. Jones (Betty) of Columbus, MS and Kenny R. Jones of Toney, AL; sisters: Gail Fleming Gamble (James) of Natchez, Luvenia Griffin (Willie) of Huntsville, AL, Hazel Jones and Catherine Jones of Fayette, MS, a host of nieces, nephews, uncles, aunts, cousins, and friends.

