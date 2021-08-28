Aug. 12, 1933 – Aug. 26, 2021

Graveside services for Jerry Lee Smith, 88, of Natchez, Mississippi, will be held at Natchez City Cemetery on Wednesday, September 1, 2021 at 10 a.m. with Dr. Wes Faulk officiating, under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Jerry Lee Smith was born on August 12, 1933 in Brookhaven, Mississippi and passed away August 26, 2021 in Jonesville, Louisiana. Jerry was a mail carrier for the Natchez Post Office for over 30 years. He loved taking the neighborhood children fishing and watching Ole Miss and New Orleans Saints football. He also enjoyed drinking coffee with the gang at McDonalds and spending time in his garden, sharing his tomatoes with people in the community.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Benton and Monell Smith; wife, Joan Moberley Smith; sister, Shirley Seale; and brother, Shelby Smith.

Jerry leaves behind his children, David Earl Smith and wife Kathleen, of Brandon, Mississippi; Dorothy Smith Ames and husband Jeff, of Vidalia, Louisiana; and Kathleen Smith Rogillio and husband Mark, of Natchez, Mississippi; grandchildren, Jacob David Ames and wife, Ashlee; Joan Ames Herring and husband, Nick; and Hunter Mark Rogillio and wife Virginia; and great grandchild, Lyle Herring.

Pallbearers will be Jeff Ames, Jacob David Ames, Hunter Rogillio and Nick Herring.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Natchez Adams County Humane Society, Cathedral School or the American Stroke Association.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.