Curfew set for Adams County due to storm threat

Government officials have set an 8 p.m. curfew for Adams County due to dangerous travel conditions likely to result from Hurricane Ida.

For the safety of employees and others, business owners are also being asked to to send employees home and close by 5 p.m.

According to Tom McGehee, Adams County Emergency Operation Center Planning Chief, the eye of Hurricane Ida made landfall at approximately 11:30 a.m. Sunday traveling 150 mph as a high Category 4 hurricane.

“The eye has shifted from Adams County, barely east,” McGehee said in an email Sunday. “Adams (County) should start experiencing Tropical Storm winds in the middle of the afternoon, and maximum winds about (9 p.m.) possibly lasting 24 hours. Adams might experience hurricane-force winds. Pop-up tornadoes are possible, with no warning.

“At some point this afternoon, it will no longer be safe for high profile vehicles, such as ambulances, to operate.”

McGehee said with the shift, Adams County could likely see between two and four inches of rain or more.

With hurricane-force winds, locals can expect power outages which may last for days, he said.

“Many stores are closing at 6 p.m. There is a curfew at 8 p.m. Get to your safe spot and be prepared to stay there,” McGehee said.

“The Safe Room is open as a last resort shelter. No food or bedding should be expected. Pets must be kenneled and not noisy. COVID precautions still apply.”