Merit Health Hospital prepared for incoming storm, health officials say

As hospitals around the state struggle to meet the demands of the COVID-19 pandemic, Hurricane Ida adds a new threat to the region. However, Merit Health Natchez Marketing Director Kay Ketchings said the Natchez hospital is “well-prepared” for whatever issues the storm may bring.

“Thanks to our emergency preparedness planning, Merit Health Natchez is well-prepared to assist our patients and employees should Hurricane Ida impact our community,” she said. “Our staff is well-drilled, and we have assessed our food, water and medical supplies, checked fuel levels, and inspected our generators and batteries to ensure all are ready.”

Ketchings said the hospital has also made arrangements for backup resources, such as water and external generators, should they be needed.

“We have been in contact with our community’s first responders and the Adams County Emergency Management Team and will be in close communication with them during this weather event,” she said.