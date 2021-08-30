Cathedral, ACCS to still play softball Tuesday afternoon, if weather permits

NATCHEZ — Cathedral softball is set to play four games this week, and Hurricane Ida canceled the fifth. Their Monday game against Central Hinds was canceled, head coach Craig Beesley said.

Currently, Cathedral has games scheduled with Adams County Christian at 5 p.m. and 6:15 p.m on Tuesday. They have make-up games with St. Aloysius at 5 p.m. and 6:15 p.m. on Thursday. His hope is to get those games in and only have to make up the game against hinds, he said.

“We hope we get a lot of sunshine,” Beesley said. “Right now, the field has a lot of water on it, but if we can get some sunshine, we will be fine. We do not need any more rain outside. We are going to do everything possible to get our game with AC in.”

Their game against Central Hinds is tentatively scheduled for Sept. 9. Central hinds need approval through their administration before that date becomes official, he said.