Natchez mostly spared Hurricane Ida’s wrath

NATCHEZ — Hurricane Ida seems to have skirted past Natchez and Adams County just to the east leaving behind minimal damage here.

At 7:25 a.m., Entergy reports about 3,383 customers in Adams County are without power. Those customers are mainly located along U.S. 61 south of Natchez, as well as the area south of John R. Junkin Drive and west of Seargent S. Prentiss drive, including Highland Boulevard and Lower Woodville Roads, as well as homes in The Trees, The Hills and Glenwood subdivisions.

In Lincoln County, 4,473 homes are without power, and 364 homes in Lawrence County are without power, according to Entergy.

Southwest Mississippi Electric Cooperative is reporting more than 3,207 homes in Adams County are without power, about 57 percent of its customers here.