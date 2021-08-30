Schools returning to in-person classes Tuesday

Some area schools have announced they will return to in-person classes after closing Monday due to Hurricane Ida.

Natchez Adams School District Public Relations Director Ernest Tony Fields sent out and email Monday afternoon which stated, “All Natchez-Adams School District Schools and Central Office will reopen on Tuesday, August 31st! Natchez Early College @ CoLin Students will be virtual.”

Adams County Christian School and Cathedral School also announced they would return to in-person classes Tuesday.

On their social media page, ACCS said students would not be required to wear uniforms Tuesday due to some students still not having power because of the storm.

“Please make sure that you are dressed appropriately. Continue to pray for those who were devastated by Hurricane Ida,” the post states.