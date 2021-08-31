Court case conclusions: Sept. 1, 2021
Published 7:10 pm Tuesday, August 31, 2021
Adams County Justice
Court Cases — End Results
Week of Aug. 20-26:
E’Shawn E. Edwards charged with two counts of burglary of a dwelling. Case bound over to a grand jury on each count.
Frederick Frisby charged with grand larceny. Case bound over to a grand jury.
Mable Green charged with possession of a controlled substance: hydrocodone. Case bound over to a grand jury.
Erik James Hutchins charged with possession of a controlled substance: crack cocaine. Case bound over to a grand jury.
Erik James Hutchins charged with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance: ecstasy. Case bound over to a grand jury.
Adams County Circuit
Court Cases — End Results
Week of Aug. 20-26:
None.
Natchez Municipal
Court Cases — End Results
Wednesday, Aug. 25:
None.
Tuesday, Aug. 24:
None.