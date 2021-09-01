Gas leak which caused traffic disruption outside Ferriday under control, sheriff says

Published 3:22 pm Wednesday, September 1, 2021

By Hunter Cloud

Responders with the Concordia Parish Volunteer Fire Department and the Louisiana State Police assist loggers at the scene of a gas line rupture Wednesday. Traffic is asked to slow down on US84 in Ferriday going towards Jonesville. (Hunter Cloud | The Natchez Demcorat)

FERRIDAY — A leak in a major gas line that ruptured close to U.S. 84 between Ferriday and Jonesville was under control by 3 p.m. Wednesday, Concordia Parish Sheriff David Hedrick said.

Workers were able to place a valve on the pipe and traffic should now be flowing as normal, he said.

Vidalia officials warned on the town’s social media page that a major gas line had ruptured close to U.S. 84 leaving Ferriday toward Jonesville, resulting in traffic concerns.

“A construction crew accidentally ruptured a major gas line close to the highway. It could be extremely dangerous to drive through that area,” the post states.

Concordia Parish deputies and a Louisiana state trooper were dispatched to the area at 10:30 a.m.

“All the caller told us was the loggers were out there and compromised the big pipeline in that area,” a CPSO dispatcher said. “We called Jonesville utilities and they notified the gas company.”

More News

‘I’m seeing COVID kill more people now than ever’: Coroner says county sees record deaths in August

Gas leak which caused traffic disruption outside Ferriday under control, sheriff says

WCCA’s game at Ben’s Ford Christian moved to Woodville

Storm damage cancels game between Amite County, Wilkinson County

  • Email newsletter signup

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Polls

    Do you plan to go dove hunting this weekend? The season opens in Mississippi and Louisiana.

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...