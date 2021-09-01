Gas line rupture causes traffic concerns on U.S. 84 outside of Ferriday
Published 1:27 pm Wednesday, September 1, 2021
FERRIDAY — A major gas line has ruptured close to U.S. 84 leaving Ferriday toward Jonesville, Vidalia officials warned on the town’s social media page.
“A construction crew accidentally ruptured a major gas line close to the highway. It could be extremely dangerous to drive through that area,” the post states.
Warnings of traffic congestion in the area have been issued a result of the incident.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.