Loggers strike natural gas line, leak under control, sheriff says

FERRIDAY — Loggers ruptured a major gas line close to U.S. 84 leaving Ferriday and headed toward Jonesville, Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed. Dispatch said the call came in at 10:30 a.m. and they dispatched a state trooper who was in the area.

“All the caller told us was the loggers were out there and compromised the big pipeline in that area. We called Jonesville utilities and they notified the gas company,” an employee with the sheriff’s office said.

Concordia Parish Sheriff David Hedrick said the leak was under control by 3:00 p.m. and workers were able to place a valve on the pipe. Traffic should be flowing as normal.