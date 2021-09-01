Safe Room open as cooling shelter for those without power

The Adams County Safe Room on Liberty Road will be open as a cooling shelter today for Natchez and Adams County residents who are still without power from Hurricane Ida.

Emergency Management Director Robert Bradford issued the following notice in an email to media outlets Wednesday morning.

“Natchez-Adams County residents without power, there is an heat advisory for our area today. If you need a location to get out of the heat or phone charging location, the Adams County Safe Room will be opened today as a cooling shelter from 10 a.m. through 7 p.m. daily until the advisory is lifted in our area or power is restored to every residential home . If you have any questions please contact our office at (601) 442-7021”