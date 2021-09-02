Car catches fire at Seargent Prentiss, Camellia Drive

NATCHEZ — A car caught fire at Camellia and Seargent Prentiss Drive near an automobile dealership, sending billows of black smoke into the air just after 11 a.m. Thursday.

Law enforcement officers said the driver and his father were inside the car when they started to smell smoke and got out just before it was fully engulfed in flames. No one was hurt.

The vehicle was placed on a flatbed tow truck after the fire was put out.

The Natchez Fire Department, Natchez Police and Adams County Sheriff’s Office responded to the call.