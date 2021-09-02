Crime reports: Friday, Sept. 3, 2021

Natchez Police Department

No arrests

Reports — Wednesday

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Suspicious activity on Pecan Way.

Alarm on Lafayette Street.

False alarm on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Reports — Tuesday

Alarm on State Street.

Loud noise/music on McNeely Road.

Accident on U.S. 61 North.

False alarm on Mascagni Avenue.

Breaking and entering on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Shots fired on Williams Street.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive/John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on Woodlawn Avenue.

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive/Coca-Cola Plant.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Wednesday

Michael Lavelle Carter, 34, 6 West Sulinda Street, Natchez, on charge of telephone/electronic communication. Released on $500.00 bond.

Arrests — Tuesday

Fadhl M. Mahyoub, 50, 321 EE Wallace Boulevard, Ferriday, La., on charges of DUI – 1st offense, no insurance, unsafe driving, driving wrong way, and reckless driving. Released on $2,500 bond.

Reports — Tuesday

Intelligence report on State Street.

Intelligence report on Morgantown Road.

Civil matter on Lower Woodville Road.

Harassment on Hobo Fork Road.

False alarm on South Palestine Road.

Theft on State Street.

Breaking and entering on Parkview Drive.

Intelligence report on Duck Pond Road.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Wednesday

Crystal Nicole Newman, 38, 519 Indian Village Road, Clayton, on charges of flight from an officer.

Darryl Thomas Pierre, 25, 4963 North Rampart, New Orleans, on charges of possession of schedule I drugs, simple escape, auto theft, flight from an officer.

Darryon T. Pierre, 23, 611 North Rampart, New Orleans, on charges of child endangerment, theft of a motor vehicle, simple possession and aggravated flight from an officer.

Arrests — Tuesday

Crystal Michelle Boyd, 44, 208 Ron Road, Vidalia, on charges of domestic battery.

Reports — Thursday

Auto accident on US84

Medical call on Lancaster Street

Juvenile problem on Lee Tyler Road

Reports — Wednesday

Medical call on Cross Street

Auto accident on US84

Miscellaneous call on Azalea Street

Suspicious person on Louisiana 568

Auto Accident on US84

Miscellaneous call on Kyle Road

Miscellaneous call on US84

Disturbance on Island Road

Damage to property on Lee Tyler Road

Auto accident on EE Wallace Boulevard

Medical call on Carter Street

Disturbance on Cowan Street

Unwanted person on Carter street

Medical call on Concordia Park Drive

Fire on Carter Street

Disturbance on Woodmount Drive

Criminal damage to property on Shady Acres Circle

Medical call on Charles Street

Reports — Tuesday

Miscellaneous call on Carter Street

Loose horses on Eagle Road

Disturbance on Audubon Acres Circle

Domestic violence on Ron Road

Fire on US84

Miscellaneous call on Fisherman Drive

Auto accident on Louisiana 129

Disturbance on Carter Street

Auto accident on US84

Suspicious person on US84

Medical call on Bob Rife Road

Fire on Louisiana 131

Miscellaneous call on Lincoln Avenue

Disturbance on Louisiana 568

Auto Accident on Cowan Street

Medical call on Lynwood Drive

Medical call on Peach Street