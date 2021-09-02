Herman Germano Thompson

Jan. 31, 1974 – Aug. 26, 2021

NATCHEZ — Herman “Mooky” Germano Thompson was born on Jan. 31, 1974 in Natchez, MS to the late Katie Mae Thompson and the late Herman Lee Phipps. He was baptized at an early age and was a member of Greater St. Mark Baptist Church under the leadership of Rev. Maurice Irving. He was a 1992 Natchez High School graduate. On Sept. 27, 2021, he married April Nichole Thomas.

Herman departed this life on Aug. 26, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, son Herman Thompson, Jr., and nephew Jacquez Ivory.

He leaves to cherish his memories, a devoted wife; four sons, Vantrell Johnson, Herman “Deon” Johnson, Herman Howard, and DeJon Thompson; one brother, Johnathan Ivory; two sisters, Karin Thompson and Veronica Whitley; mother-in-law, Sylvia (Moses) Thomas; father-in-law, Alvin (Karen) Whitley; three sisters-in-law, Etheldra Thomas, Chappell Whitley, and Chan’nel Whitley; four aunts, five uncles, and a host of cousins and friends.

Graveside funeral service will be Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021 at 2 p.m. in Greater St. Mark Baptist Church Cemetery with Pastor Erick. W. Hoskins of the Word of God Christian Fellowship Church in Cypress, Texas officiating.

Visitation will be Friday, Sept. 3, 2021 from 5 until 7 p.m. with a Celebration of Life beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Masks are required, and social distancing is strongly encouraged.