July 11, 1949 – Aug. 27, 2021

FAYETTE —Funeral services for Jesse Lee Hunter, 72, of Fayette, MS, who departed this earthly life on Aug. 27, 2021, in Brookhaven, MS will be held on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at Pine Grove Baptist Church in Fayette at 1 p.m. with Pastor Lonnie Culbert officiating under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.

Visitation services will be held on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021 from noon until service time at the church. Please be considerate of the family; wear masks, hand sanitize, social distance and adhere to all safety precautions.

Mr. Jesse was born on July 11, 1949, in Gloster, MS, to David Hunter Sr. and Louise Doss. He was a member of the Pine Grove B.C. Deacon Board, Stampley Volunteer Fire Department, and the McNair-Stampley Water Association.

He was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents, Harry and Maggie Doss; and his sister, Hester Felton.

Jesse leaves to cherish his memories his wife, Helen L. Hunter; two daughters, Jessica Hunter and Treva (Terrell) Johnson; his son, Jerald Shelvy; eight grandchildren; one brother, David (Treleda) Hunter Jr.; two sisters, Lillie Mae (W.T.) Felton and Sarah Brooks; two brothers-in-law, Freddy Lewis and Joseph (Ethel) West; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends.

Online condolences can be made at www.marshallfuneralhomems.com for the family, as well as memorial tributes.