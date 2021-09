NATCHEZ — Graveside services for Mildred Williams Johnson, 56, of Natchez who died Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, at Merit Health Natchez will be held Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at 10 a.m. at Greater St. Mark Baptist Church Cemetery in Natchez, with the Rev. Maurice Irving officiating under the direction of Spencer Funeral Home.

Face masks are required and social distancing will be enforced.