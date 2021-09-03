Frederick – DeRosia

Mr. and Mrs. Stan Burkley and Mr. Paul Frederick announce the engagement of their daughter Joanna Marie Frederick to Christopher Lee DeRosia son of Mr. and Mrs. Bruce DeRosia of Lansing, MI.

The bride-to-be is a graduate of Cathedral High School in Natchez, Mississippi State University in Starkville, and University of Mississippi Law School in Oxford.

She is a trial attorney at Sam Cannon Law.

She is the granddaughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Joseph A. Gamberi of Natchez and the late Mr. and Mrs. Warren Frederick of Vidalia, Louisiana.

The groom is a graduate of DeWitt High School and Michigan State University in East Lansing, MI where he received a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering.

He is a Senior Transportation Engineer at EST, Inc. in Denver, CO.

He is the grandson of the late Mr. and Mrs. Lester Gallagher and the late Mr. Kenneth DeRosia and Mrs. Lillian DeRosia.

The ceremony will be Saturday, October 2, 2021 at St. Mary’s Basilica. A reception will follow at Linden Bed & Breakfast.

Formal invitations will be sent.