GULFPORT — Jordan Lee Jones passed away on January 21, 2021, in Gulfport, Mississippi at the age of 33.

Jordan was born in September 1987 in Gulfport, Mississippi to Ronald and Angie Jones and graduated from Harrison County Public Schools. He enjoyed target shooting and was accomplished in both marksmanship and archery. In addition to deer hunting and fishing, Jordan enjoyed growing a summer garden and maintaining a small orchard. He was a generous, loving person and is deeply missed by his family and and large circle of friends. Most of all he loved God, and his life, which reflected the Lord Jesus Christ, made an impact on those he touched.

He is survived by his maternal grandmother, Nancy Callihan Northup, Natchez; father, Ronald Jones, Gulfport; sister Jenna (Jaret) Upton, Florence; brother, Jared (Katie), Nashville, TN; and a host of loving aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. His mother, Angie Northup Jones, passed away approximately seven weeks after his death, and he was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Dwight Lowell Northup; paternal grandparents, Rev. Robert and Mable Pittman Jones; and beloved aunt Merle Pittman.

Services will be held on September 25th at 10 a.m. at Life Church in Gulfport. Graveside services will be at 4 p.m. at the Cedar Grove cemetery in Columbia, MS. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Southern Gate Church in D’Iberville, MS, the Mississippi Wildlife Federation, or the charity of your choice. The family would like to thank the Gulfport Memorial Hospital COVID unit doctors, nurses and other staff and caregivers for their efforts and dedication.

I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. Now there is in store for me the crown of righteousness, which the Lord, a righteous Judge, will reward to me on that day and not only to me but also to all who have longed for his appearing. 2 Timothy 4:7-8 NIV