Much to look forward to this fall in Natchez

Spring is the best time of year — until fall, that is.

Nothing quite beats the rush you feel with that first wind chill after a long hot summer in South Mississippi, where humid summers are typically hotter than your California desert kind of hot.

It’s still a bit early for fall weather, but the excitement building for upcoming fall events in Natchez is a strong indicator that it isn’t far away.

The first sign of fall approaching in Natchez is when the lineup for the annual Natchez Balloon Festival is announced, which Historic Natchez Foundation Executive Director Carter Burns said could take place early this week.

The 36th annual hot air balloon festival is scheduled to take place Oct. 15 through 17, right around the corner. This popular event takes place during the heart of Fall Pilgrimage, a season of ghostly and historic house tours which begins Sept. 25 and lasts through Oct. 23.

Natchez will also have an inaugural, hairy event beginning Nov. 5, as we celebrate the 300th birthday of the legendary Bigfoot, who was spotted by French explorer Pierre François-Xavier de Charlevoix in Natchez in 1721.

Jimmy Allgood and Brandon McCranie said this event would bring live bands, a lecture series with “Bigfoot experts,” and celebrity visitors to Natchez.

Just after that is Angels on the Bluff, which is typically a sell-out tour and the largest annual fundraiser for the historic Natchez City Cemetery. Tours start Nov. 11 and last through Nov. 13.

Excitement for these events to come is building with each passing day.

Mark your calendars!