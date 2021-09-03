Sept. 10, 1950 – Aug. 10, 2021

Patricia Ann Martin born September 10, 1950, died August 10, 2021, in Georgetown, Texas. Ceremony will be September 5, 2021, at Mount Sinai Baptist Church located at 1364 HWY 61 South, Natchez. Patricia was survived by three daughters: Mortique Hollis, Shinaka Good, and Shermona Martin; her only sister, Della Griffin; and a host of nieces, nephews, and grandkids. Patricia will truly be missed and is now at peace with God.