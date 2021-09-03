Willie Lee Watson

Published 9:59 pm Friday, September 3, 2021

By Staff Reports

Watson

April 3, 1921 – Aug. 31, 2021

FERRIDAY — Funeral Services for Willie Lee Watson, 100, of Ferriday, LA, who died August 31, 2021, will be at 2 p.m., Sunday, September 5, 2021, at St. Mary Baptist Church in Ferriday, La., with Rev. Ronald Gardener officiating. Burial will follow at Ferriday City Cemetery under the direction of Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services.

Visitation will be at 1 p.m. Sunday, September 5, 2021, at St. Mary Baptist Church in Ferriday. Online condolences can be sent to bateastememorial.com.

