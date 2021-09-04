Bulldogs rack up 400 total yards of offense in 40-6 victory over Tigers

FAYETTE — The Natchez High School Bulldogs were finally able to get on the field Friday night after last week’s home game against Wilkinson County High School was canceled due to COVID-19 protocols involving the Wildcats.

Unfortunately for Jefferson County High School, Natchez High didn’t show any signs of rust as the Bulldogs racked up over 400 yards of offense and took advantage of big plays on both sides of the ball in a 40-6 victory over the Tigers.

Natchez High head coach Randy Craft said that Koren Harris’s 48-yard interception return for a touchdown in the first quarter set the tone for the rest of the game.

“Big plays. Harris had two interceptions. Offense played well,” Craft said.

Traylon Minor threw for 145 yards and two touchdowns to go with 87 yards rushing. Kyreek Murray threw for 165 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Mike Williams had seven catches for 125 yards and four touchdowns.

“Inexperience showed its ugly head,” Jefferson County head coach Roderick Holmes said. “We’re a young team. They made the big plays all night.”

The Bulldogs led the Tigers 12-6 at the end of the first quarter and 20-6 at halftime. A pair of third-quarter touchdowns by Natchez High put the game away.

“It’s a good thing we were facing some adversity early in the season before we get into district play,” Holmes said. “Even in the loss, my sophomore quarterback, Jabari Watson, had no quit in him at all. We have to galvanize and make sure everyone’s sticking together.”

Watson completed eight of 16 passes for 88 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions. He threw a 40-yard TD pass to Eldrin Brown in the first quarter. Brown finished with 80 yards on three catches. Watson was also the team’s leading rusher with 37 yards on nine carries.

“As a team, when you run for over 100 yards and pass for over 100 in high school football, you move the ball well,” Craft said.

Craft said he was also pleased with the effort of the team’s defense, which for the most part held Jefferson County in check.

“We created five turnovers. We held them under 100 yards rushing. That was a big emphasis,” Craft said.

Speaking of defense, Jermall Williams led the Tigers with 11 tackles and one sack. Jamarcus Jackson had seven tackles and one sack while Jaekwon Collins had five tackles and one interception.

Natchez High (2-0) plays at Lawrence County High School at 7 p.m. Friday. Jefferson County (1-1) host Crystal Springs High School Friday at 7 p.m.