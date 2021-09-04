Storm knockoff Timberwolves 28-14

FARMERVILLE, La. — The Delta Charter School Storm didn’t let the long trip from Ferriday to Farmerville slow them down as they defeated the D’Arbonne Woods Charter School Timberwolves 28-14 in their season opener Friday night.

“Our kids played hard. Came out from the jump and played real physical football,” Delta Charter head coach Blake Wheeler said. “We ran the ball well. Didn’t turn the ball over. Defense played hard all night and tackled well.”

As far as individuals who stood out for the Storm were Chase McGraw, Payton Roberts and Juvari Singleton.

“Chase had a good game offensively. Payton ran the ball. He scored two touchdowns and had double-digit tackles. He played well on both sides of the ball,” Wheeler said.

Delta Charter (1-0) steps right into LHSAA District 2-1A play Friday night when the Storm plays host to Delhi High School. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.