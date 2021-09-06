Police investigating Labor Day homicide in Ferriday

Published 9:05 pm Monday, September 6, 2021

By Sabrina Simms Robertson

FERRIDAY — The Ferriday Police Department is investigating a Labor Day homicide.

Detective Delmarcus Johnson said police responded to a possible shots fired call just after 1:30 a.m. Monday in the area of Alabama Avenue in Ferriday.

Upon their arrival they found Tonya Campbell, age 52, deceased with a single gunshot wound in her chest and contusion on the side of her head, Johnson said.

Richard Martin, who was in a relationship with Campbell, has been apprehended and the incident remains under investigation, he said.

Ferriday Police Department thanks Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office who also responded to the incident, Johnson said.

