Courthouse Records: Sept. 8, 2021

Adams County

Aug. 27-Sept. 2

Civil suits:

Estate of Shirley C. Smith.

Estate of Katherine Ferguson.

Estate of Earl Stanley Smith Jr.

Divorces:

None.

Marriage license applications:

Edgar Joseph Delpit Jr., 52, Natchez to Renee Stinson (McDaniel), 45, Natchez.

Van Peter Stephan Bland, 54, Natchez to Kimberly Ann Clark, 51, Natchez.

Deed transactions:

Aug. 26-Sept. 1

Anderson Oil Company, Inc. to Alice Brown Poh, 2.48 acres, more or less, being a part of lot 9 Gloucester Subdivision.

Z. Teresa Noalnd to J.T.C.R. LLC, land beginning at a point on the West side of Arlington Avenue South of Main Street.

KAD Properties, LLC to Wall & Jex Investments, LLC, lot 42 Etania Subdivision.

William Mitchell Ashmore Jr. to Black Jack Holdings, LLC, lot 28 Westover Heights Subdivision, Second Development.

Robert L. Johnson Jr. to Charles W. Johnson, a 0.36 Acre Portion of lot 1 of the Locust Hill Tract.

Robert L. Johnson Jr. to Charles W. Johnson, land commencing at the northeast corner formed by the intersection of Pine Street and Jefferson Street.

Jerry L. Dixon to Stacy Dean Carden and Robert S. White, land beginning on the northerly line of Washington Street.

Frances Farmer to CG Holdings Co., LLC, lot 3 of Block A Roselawn Homes Subdivision.

John Rice Baker Jr. to Regan Ashley Nicholson and Dennis L. Singleterry, lot 29 Village Green I.

Marcia’s Cottage, LLC a/k/a Marcia’s Cottages, LLC to Louise L. Peabody, lot 3 of the Florence tract.

Riverside Holdings, LLC to Casey Lehmann Novak and Lindsay Ann Novak, a 22.10 Acre Portion of Hedges Plantation.

M.A.T. Will, L.L.C. to William Tussin and Deborah Tussin, lots 144, 145, 146, 147 and 148 Sandy Creek Estates.

Bobby Paul Dupre to Noel Bunol IV and Crystal Bunol, lot 7 of the Bradley Lots.

Mortgages:

Aug. 26-Sept. 1

Custodial Properties, Inc. to Black Jack Holdings, LLC, lot 2 of the Subdivision of a portion of Somerset, being Edgin and Edgin Subdivision.

Rebecca Hinson and Don E. Hinson to 1st Franklin Financial Corporation, lot 49 of the Addition to Brooklyn Subdivision.

Wall & Jex Investments, LLC to United Mississippi Bank, lot 42 Etania Subdivision.

Charles W. Johnson Jr. to Robert L. Johnson Jr., land commencing at the northeast corner formed by the intersection of Pine Street and Jefferson Street; a 0.36 Acre Portion of lot 1 of the Locust Hill Tract.

Emily Edwards Williams and Thomas Martin Williams to Angel Oak Home Loans, LLC, land beinning at a point on the Eastlery side of Arlington Avenue.

Stacy Dean Carden and Robert S. White to Delta Bank, Natchez Branch, land beginning on the northerly line of Washington Street.

Jessica Trudell Cauthen to Angel Oak Home Loans, LLC, lot 6 The Hills Subdivision.

Ronald W. Miller and Mary W. Miller to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, land beginning at a point on the Southerly side of Washington Street.

John L. Aubic, A/K/A John Lawrence Aubic, and Kacy C. Aubic, A/K/A Kacy Aubic, to Regions Bank, lot 26 Glenwood Subdivision.

Regan Ashley Nicholson and Dennis L. Singleterry to Angel Oak Home Loans, LLC, lot 29 Village Green I.

Lisa J. Chandler to United Mississippi, lot 44 Woodand Park Addition.

Casey Lehmann Novak, a/k/a Casey L. Novak, and Lindsay Ann Novak, a/k/a Lindsay A. Novak, to United Mississippi Bank, a 58.76 Acre Portion of Hedges Plantation and Elgin Subdivision.

David H. Rosso and Jennifer S. Rosso to Navy Federal Credit Union, lot 9 Southern Oaks.

Adams County Justice Court

Thursday, Sept. 2

Civil cases:

Natchez Hospital v. Otis Faust.

Fast Money, LLC v. Jariod Hauer.

Aaron’s v. Connie Tyler.

Aaron’s v. Stephanie Hampton.

Fast Money v. Derrica Blanton.

Jacob Law Group v. Maureen Hauer.

Jacob Law Group v. Tonya Nelson.

Jacob Law Group v Beaulah Ficklin.

Jacob Law Group v Tommie Wells.

Jacob Law Group v. Justin Clarkston.

Jacob Law Group v. William Ross.

Jacob Law Group v. Tegan McCullen.

Jacob Law Group v. Ruby Payne.

Jacob Law Group v. Geraldine Minor.

Jacob Law Group v. Jason Gales.

Jacob Law Group v. Sharteita White.

Jacob Law Group v. John Wright.

Jacob Law Group v. Tonya Washington.

Jacob Law Group v. Ashley Stewart.

Jacob Law Group v. Willie Jones.

Jacob Law Group v. Alicia Williams.

Jacob Law Group v. Zita Patterson.

Mendelson Law Firm v. Tiffany Lightsey.

Concordia Parish

Aug. 27-Sept. 2

Civil suits:

Keairra Collins v. Cornelius Neal.

Valda Lipsey Greene v. Superior Foundations, Inc.

Valda Lispey Greene v. Gerald Paul Ducote.

Valda Lipsey Greene v. Stacey Galloway Ducote.

Valda Lipsey Greene v. Barbara Jean Twist Lipsey.

First Tower Loan, LLC D/B/A Tower Loan of Natchez v. Kelly M. Brown.

Succession of Shirley Ann Marsaw.

Succession of Jakob Tomas Porter.

Capital One Bank USA v. Kendrick Jones.

Hospital Service District No. 1 of the Riverland Medical Center v. Courtney Daniel Turner A/K/A Courtney D. Turner.

Hospital Service District No. 1 of the Riverland Medical Center v. Tiffany Michel Rollins.

Westlake Services, LLC D/B/A Westlake Financial Services v. Wesley E. Douglas.

TD Auto Finance, LLC v. Linda Jefferson.

Hospital Service District No. 1 of the Riverland Medical Center v. Courtney Gilmore Barr.

Hospital Service District No. 1 of the Riverland Medical Center v. Shameka Lashann Boxley.

Hospital Service District No. 1 of the Riverland Medical Center v. Maryssa Minn Sepulvado.

Hospital Service District No. 1 of the Riverland Medical Center v. Jelisa Lashay Simmons.

Hospital Service District No. 1 of the Riverland Medical Center v. Arlene Scott A/K/A Arlene Jolla.

Hospital Service District No. 1 of the Riverland Medical Center v. Derserraye Johnson.

Bank of America NA v. Jamarcus E. Clay.

Bank of America v. Chasity Dryg.

Hospital Service District No. 1 of the Riverland Medical Center v. Zakeedra Neeche McKeel A/K/A Zakeedra McKeel Turner.

State of Louisiana v. Derrick Lewis.

Bridgette M. Travis v. Dorothy M. Jackson.

Bridgette M. Travis v. Direct General Insurance Company of Mississippi.

Bridgette M. Travis v. Louisiana Farm Bureau Casualty Insurance Company.

State of Louisiana v. Kristopher Curtiss Ford.

Rebecca Thomas v. Kristopher Curtiss Ford.

Brittany Parker v. Robert Lee West Jr.

State of Louisiana v. Robert Lee West Jr.

Divorces:

Eddie Mayse III v. Sharon Johnson Mayse.

Marriage license applications:

Jimmy Klaw Wilkinson II, 20, Vidalia to Oriana Paige McElwee, 19, Vidalia.

James W. Wilson Jr., 59, Ferriday to Candice Marie Nations, 43, Ferriday.

Anthony Charles Walker, 43, Ridgecrest to Jacqueline Davis, 38, Ridgecrest.

Deed transactions:

Mary Nell Graves to Joshua L. Tullos, lots 52 and 54 VT Kemp, Second Development.

Dorothy Nell to Kody L. Tullos, lots 56, 58 and 60 VT Kemp, Second Development.

Margaret L. Merrill to Jeremy Scales, lot 5 of a subdivision of lot 31 Helena Plantation.

Quality Homes of McComb, Inc. to Dana Lynn Wilson, lot 28 Deer Park Hunting & Fishing Camp Sites, Third Development.

Ronald Wayne Hall to Dale Rayman, lot 7 Horseshoe Cove Subdivision.

Steve D. Thompson to Robert T. Luneau, lots 2 and 3 Weecama Estates Subdivision.

William V. Martz to Ty T. Brown, lot 2 Lakeview Estates.

Mortgages:

Joshua L. Tullos to Pike National Bank, lots 52, 54, 56, 58 and 60 VT Kemp, Second Development.

William G. Hughes to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, lot E-1 Whitehall Plantation.

Jacob W. Brown to GMFS, LLC, lot C-5 Panola Cove Development.

TMRE, LLC to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, lots 21 and 22 Lola Annland Addition.

Jerome Ronald Bruit Jr. to Progressive Bank, lot 3 of the Mrs. F.V. Webb Estate.

Ty T. Brown to GMFS, LLC, lot 2 Lakeview Estates.

Karen Ann Trevillion to Rocket Mortgage, LLC, lot 24 Panola Cove Development.