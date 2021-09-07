Inmate, 25, dies at Wilkinson County prison

WOODVILLE — A 25-year-old inmate serving time at the Wilkinson County Correctional Facility has died.

Mississippi Department of Corrections officials said officers with the Management and Training Corp., which operates the facility, found Charles Spencer, who was serving 10 years for a drive-by shooting incident in DeSoto County, in need of medical attention on Sunday.

Spencer was transferred to the facility’s medical unit, where he was unresponsive. Officials said medical personnel were unable to revive him.

The death is under investigation and Spencer’s body will be autopsied to determine a cause of death.