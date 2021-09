Jan. 8, 1936 – Sept. 6, 2021

NATCHEZ — Graveside services for Patricia Ann Streetman, 85, of Natchez, who died Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, in Natchez will be 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery with Rev. Bo Swilley officiating.

Burial will follow under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.