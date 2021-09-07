Vidalia wreck injures two

A wreck at the intersection of Murray Drive and Carter Street injured two occupants and took out a light pole in Vidalia Tuesday morning.

A white Ford car appeared to be turning left onto Carter Street when a gray Nissan car, traveling westbound on Carter Street, swerved and left the road, striking a light pole. A passenger of the Nissan was taken to the hospital and the driver of the Ford was taken to the hospital in an ambulance. Officers with Vidalia Police Department were on scene working the crash and an investigation is ongoing.

