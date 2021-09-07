Developing News:

Vidalia wreck injures two

Published 1:04 pm Tuesday, September 7, 2021

By Hunter Cloud

This gray Nissan was traveling westbound on Carter Street when it swerved at an intersection, left the roadway and struck a light pole. A passenger in the Nissan was taken to the hospital and so was the driver of a white Ford car, which was turning left from Murray Drive. (Hunter Cloud The Natchez Democrat)

A wreck at the intersection of Murray Drive and Carter Street injured two occupants and took out a light pole in Vidalia Tuesday morning.

A white Ford car appeared to be turning left onto Carter Street when a gray Nissan car, traveling westbound on Carter Street, swerved and left the road, striking a light pole. A passenger of the Nissan was taken to the hospital and the driver of the Ford was taken to the hospital in an ambulance. Officers with Vidalia Police Department were on scene working the crash and an investigation is ongoing.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.

