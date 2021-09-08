UPDATE: Suspect arrested in fatal shooting Wednesday in Ferriday

FERRIDAY, La. — Ferriday police have arrested a teen who allegedly shot and killed a man Wednesday afternoon in Ferriday.

Denzel Washington, age 19, of Ferriday, was arrested Wednesday night and charged with second-degree murder.

While responding to a shots fired call, officers discovered the body of a man at the corner of Georgia Avenue and 3rd Street at approximately 4:30 p.m., Ferriday Police Chief Bo Stevens said.

Ferriday Police Detective Delmarcus Johnson identified the man as Felix Johnson, age 55.

Delmarcus Johnson said investigators believe the incident stemmed from an argument between Washington and Felix Johnson.

This and the killing of Tonya Campbell early Monday make two homicides in three days in Ferriday, which Stevens said is unusual.

“I believe the one Monday was the first one we’ve had in a year or more here,” he said.

Campbell’s husband, Richard Martin, was arrested on a murder charge in connection with the Monday shooting death of his wife.

Stevens said there is no suspected gang activity or link between the two killings.

Delmarcus Johnson also thanked Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office for assisting the Ferriday Police Department with the investigation.