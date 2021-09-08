Looking for work? Dozens of employers will be on hand for Thursday job fair

Published 1:36 pm Wednesday, September 8, 2021

By Staff Reports

NATCHEZ — Those seeking job opportunities in the Miss-Lou have an opportunity to meet with local employers at a job fair Thursday, Sept. 9.

More than 35 employers have signed up, all in search of candidates for numerous jobs.

The fair lasts from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Natchez Convention Center, 211 Main Street.

Masks are required while inside the convention center. While this event is free to attend for those seeking employment, pre-registration is encouraged and can be completed online at jobfairs.ms.gov.

Represented business vendors pay a $50 registration fee for food and event expenses.

Please print your registration confirmation and present at the check-in station on the day of the job fair.

For help building your resume before then, visit a WIN Job Center near you. Locations and contact information can be found at mdes.ms.gov.

