Lily Crum pitches lights out, bats perfect Green Wave win

VICKSBURG — St. Aloysius High School had no answer for Cathedral High School pitcher Lily Crum, whether it be in the circle or at the plate as the Lady Green Wave cruised to a 12-0 win over the Lady Flashes in five innings Tuesday afternoon to remain undefeated in MAIS District 3-5A.

Crum came close to throwing a perfect game. In her five innings in the circle, she allowed one hit, a single by L. Nettles in the bottom of the third inning, and walked one batter. She also struck out seven batters. Crum helped her own cause by going 4-for-4 with two doubles, two runs batted in and one run scored.

Cathedral scored three runs off St. Aloysius starting pitcher K. Cooper in the top of the first inning. Lauren Dunbar brought in one of those runs with an RBI single. Dunbar was 1-for-4 with that one run batted in to go with one run scored.

The Lady Green Wave blew the game wide open by scoring eight runs in the top of the third inning. Crum, Liza Gregg and Kinslee Young each had a double while Cate Drane, Marlie Hargon and Hannah Murray each had a single. They scored one run in the top of the fifth to run-rule the Lady Flashes.

KG Fisher also had a big performance at the plate as she ended up going 4-for-4 with two doubles and two runs scored. Hargon went 2-for-3 with three RBIs and one run scored. Gregg went 2-for-4 with one RBI and one run scored. Young was 2-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored.

Drane went 1-for-3 with one RBI and one run scored while Murray was 1-for-4 with one RBI and one run scored. EC Lewis also scored one run for the Lady Green Wave.

Cathedral extended it winning streak to 15 in a row and is now 15-2 overall and 6-0 in District 3-5A. The Lady Green Wave played host to district opponent Central Hinds Academy Thursday night.