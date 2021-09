PATTISON — Graveside services for Carolyn Berry Daviller, 63, of Lorman, who died Monday, Sept. 6, 2021 at Baptist Hospital in Jackson will be held Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at 3 p.m. at Little Zion Christian Cemetery in Pattison, MS with the Rev. Columbus Felton officiating under the direction of Spencer Funeral Home.

