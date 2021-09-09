May 8, 1950 – Aug. 27, 2021

NATCHEZ — Funeral services for Frances Alexander Wallace, 71, of Natchez, MS, who departed this earthly life on Aug. 27, 2021, in Natchez, MS will be held on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at the Natchez Convention Center at 11 a.m. with Pastor Jerry Dunbar officiating under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.

Visitation services will be held on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021 from 10 a.m. until service time at the convention center. Please be considerate of the family; wear masks, hand sanitize, social distance and adhere to all safety precautions.

Ms. Frances was born on May 8, 1950, in Natchez, MS, to Albert and Martha Alexander. She was a well-known, active, and beloved member of the community serving within the following organizations and clubs: Board Member of the NAPAC, NAACP, Order of the Eastern Star, Secretary for the Adams County Mass Choir, member of the Voices of Hope Choir, board member of the Visit Natchez Foundation for Tourism, Secretary for the Coalition of 100 Black Women MS Chapter, Natchez-Adams County School District, Natchez Democratic Committee, participant of Board of Alderman and Supervisors as a concerned citizen, Class of 1968 Sadie V. Thompson, and the True Love Nursing Home Ministry as well as the Missionary President.

She was preceded in death by her parents and three brothers: Pastor Dan H. Alexander, Jimmie L. Alexander, and Clarence Little.

Frances leaves to cherish her memories her sons, Thomas Lewis Jr. and Timond Latrell Lewis both of Denver, CO; grandchildren; one great grandchild; four sisters, Clara (Fritz) Wright, Mary J. Curtis, Susan Cade, and Jana Harried all of Natchez, MS; one brother, Claude (Carolyn) Alexander of Houston, TX; two sisters-in-law, Vicky Alexander and Belinda Little; host of nieces, nephews, and cousins; church families of True Love, Marblestone, Brightstar, and Fatherland; special friends and co-workers.

