LaToya Shonta Wilson Campbell

Oct. 24, 1974 – Aug. 31, 2021

Graveside services for LaToya Wilson Campbell, 46, of Natchez, MS, who departed this earthly life on Aug. 31, 2021, in Natchez, MS will be held on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery at 1 p.m. with Rev. Dwight Green officiating under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.

Visitation services will be held on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021 from 6 until 8 p.m. at the Marshall Funeral Home Chapel in Natchez and on Saturday, Sept. 11, from 12:30 p.m. until service time. Please be advised all visitors are required to wear masks and will not be permitted entrance without it. Visitors will be rotated out if it appears to be getting over crowded in chapel area. Please be considerate of the family; wear masks, hand sanitize, social distance and adhere to all safety precautions.

Ms. LaToya was born on Oct. 24, 1974, in Natchez, MS, to James Wilson and Flora Turner.

LaToya is preceded in death by her mother; maternal grandparents, Thelma and John Dixon; paternal grandparents, Pearly and John Wilson, and her brother, Gregory Turner.

She leaves to cherish her precious memories; husband, Walter Campbell; father, James Wilson; three sisters, Filynthia Brown (Charles) of Natchez, MS; Brenda Wilson of Natchez, MS and Michelle Proby Wilson of Natchez, MS; God child; LaKeria Foley of Natchez, MS; step daughter, Ebony Campbell of Natchez, MS; Grandchildren, Trinity Campbell, Aiden Campbell and Addison Campbell; four nieces, Cashieka Turner of Natchez, MS, Criketa Matlock (Bruce) of Baton Rouge, LA, LaJessica Turner (Cedric) of Byram, MS and Charniqua Brown (Chris) of Natchez, MS; nephew, Charles Brown Jr (Alexis) of Dallas, TX; four great nieces, Derrielle Clay, Jayla Turner, Khloe Anderson and Kristian Scott; five great nephews, MaKalle Brown, Mason Gatlin, Kaiden Turner, Bruce Matlock, III and Eli Matlock; two aunts, Irma Tillery and Jennifer Brown (William); uncle, Clinton Dixon (Linda); a close first cousin, LaKendria Tillery and a host of family, friends, and coworkers whom loved her dearly.

