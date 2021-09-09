Natchez getting back to work: Job fair hosts more than 45 employers

NATCHEZ — More than 45 employers from the Miss-Lou region were at the Natchez Convention Center Thursday morning for residents browsing the job market.

The jobs available are in an array of categories, restaurant servers, managers, healthcare workers, state troopers and more.

Jalia Tarleton, Natchez resident, said she found what she was looking for while visiting the tables at the City of Natchez Job Fair.

“So far it’s going great,” she said. “I found an opportunity that I believe will work for me as a school social worker. I love kids and it’s something that I look forward to.”

State Trooper Ivana Williams said she traveled from Jackson to Natchez Thursday to find people interested in joining Mississippi Highway Patrol.

“Maybe we will get a good crowd today,” she said.

Jefferson Comprehensive Health Center also had a COVID-19 vaccine table set up as part of another outreach arm of the grant-funded Mississippi Shine Project, which aims to support health and wellness in Southwest Mississippi.

At Co-Lin’s table, Tiffany Woods said their efforts were catered more towards sharing information about what classes training opportunities are available at Co-Lin Natchez.

“We have a variety of programs in a vast array of timeframes, day and night classes, so there is something for anyone who is looking for a job or a change in their career, whether you are starting up or want to add to the training that you already have,” she said. “We have programs that teach work ready skills in as little as six months.”

Some other employers and organizations represented at the job fair include AJFC Community Action Agency, Bruce Professional Counseling Services, C Spire, Church Hill Variety, Columbia Southern University, Copiah Lincoln Community College, Core Civic Adams County Correctional Center, Deepwell Energy Services, Delta Energy, Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, Healthcare Services Group, Jefferson County School District, JR&K Tropical Treats, Management & Training Corporation, Merit Health Natchez, Mississippi Department of Human Services’ Workforce Development & Partnership Management Division, Mississippi Department of Corrections, Mississippi VA, Natchez Manor, Natchez Rehab and Healthcare Center, WIN Job Center, Silas Simmons, SONOCO, Southwest Mississippi Mental Health, Stribling Equipment, VonDrehle and more.