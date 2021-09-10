Jaguars punctuate on opportunities to defeat Bulldogs

MEADVILLE — An untimely turnover by Franklin County High School and a long punt return for a touchdown led to a 28-point second quarter for North Pike High School as the Jaguars defeated the Bulldogs 35-12 Friday night.

Jamarlin Green’s two-yard interception return for a touchdown got Franklin County within one point of the lead at 7-6 with 17 seconds left in the first quarter. But the two-point conversion attempt failed and that ended up being the Bulldogs’ best shot at taking the lead.

The Bulldogs fumbled the ball and North Pike’s Jayden Taylor recovered it and only had to go one yard on the return for a touchdown. The extra point was good and just like that the Jaguars led 14-6 at the 8:51 mark of the second quarter.

Just over a minute later, Jermarius Lewis returned a punt 50 yards for a touchdown to give North Pike a 21-6 lead. Then with 5:17 left in the quarter, Jaylan Young scored on a one-yard run for a 28-6 lead.

The Jaguars capped off their big second quarter with a two-yard TD run by Lewis to give themselves a commanding 35-6 lead.

The Bulldogs finally scored their second touchdown of the game with just three seconds remaining on a 21-yard pass from Green to Donovan Moore.

Even though Franklin County won the turnover battle 4 to 2, the Bulldogs were not able to capitalize on North Pike’s miscues. The Bulldogs also hurt themselves by committing 13 penalties for 100 yards.

Green completed just five of 22 passes for 77 yards with one touchdown and one interception. Moore had four receptions for 66 yards and one touchdown. Tyrese O’neal led the Bulldogs in rushing with 42 yards on seven carries.

Franklin County (0-2) plays at Richland High School Friday at 7 p.m.