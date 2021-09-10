Larry Forman

April 13, 1952 – Sept. 5, 2021

FAYETTE — Celebration of Life for Larry “PUD” Forman, 69, of Natchez, who died September, 2021, will be at 5 p.m., Saturday, September 11, 2021, at his residence 3274 Hwy 61N Fayette, MS.

He was born April 13, 1952, to his arents: B Z Forman and Billie Jean Burnette.

He graduated from Natchez High School in 1971 and was retired from working as painter and musician.

He was a Christian and interested in music, fishing, hunting and spending time with his grand kids.

He is preceded in death by his father, B.Z. Forman.

Survivors include his wife, Julia Savoy Forman; Mother, Billie Jean Burnette Forman; daughter, Jessica Forman Hoggatt; son, Benjamin Zoil Forman III; step daughters, Jennifer Walker (Antony) Holman, Jessica Walker (Tyler) Hartwigtep and Lana Walker; 17 special grandchildren, nieces, nephews and brothers and sisters in-law, too many to mention.

