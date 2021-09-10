Leola Webster Smith

Published 4:39 am Friday, September 10, 2021

By Staff Reports

Smith

Dec. 13, 1946 – Sept. 4, 2021

VIDALIA — Graveside Services for Leola Webster Smith, 77, of Vidalia, La., who died Sept. 4, 2021, will be at 1 p.m., Saturday, September 11, 2021, at White Hall Plantation Cemetery, with Pastor Justin Conner officiating.

Burial will follow at White Hall Plantation Cemetery under the directions of Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services.

Walk through visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.  Friday, September 10, 2021, at Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services Chapel.

Online condolences can be sent to www.bateastememorial.com

