Plenty of ways to help with relief efforts

Miss-Lou residents who want to help provide relief for Hurricane Ida victims in south Louisiana have several options.

Locally, First Baptist Church and St. Mary Basilica in Natchez are collecting non-perishable goods now. FBC is collecting until Sunday at the church office. 601.870.2527 to coordinate drop off.

St Mary’s is collecting through Friday, from 3 to 7 p.m. at the K.C. Hall on the corner of State and South Union streets. Both are accepting the following items:

Paper Products (towels, toilet paper, plates)

Plastic spoons, forks, and knives

Nonperishable food Items (Canned Goods, Can Openers, RTE food)

Toiletries (Tooth Paste/Tooth Brushes, deodorant, bar soap, etc)

Body Wipes

Razors/Feminine Hygiene Products

First Aid Supplies

Tube Socks/Male & Female Clothes and undergarments

Pet Food

For monetary donations, Salvation Army, Red Cross, and Operation Airdrop are the best options.

Salvation Army (say 100% goes to those in need) General: https://www.salvationarmyusa.org/usn/ Hurricane Ida: https://give.helpsalvationarmy.org/give/166081/#!/donation/checkout?c_src=USNdisasterpage&c_src2=HurricaneCTA

Red Cross General: https://www.redcross.org/donate/donation.html/ Hurricane Ida: https://www.redcross.org/about-us/our-work/disaster-relief/hurricane-relief/hurricane-ida-relief.html

Operation Airdrop https://www.operation-airdrop.com/



Whichever you choose, we encourage you to take a moment to help our neighbors to the south.