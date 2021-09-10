Plenty of ways to help with relief efforts

Published 10:13 pm Friday, September 10, 2021

By editorialboard

Miss-Lou residents who want to help provide relief for Hurricane Ida victims in south Louisiana have several options.
Locally, First Baptist Church and St. Mary Basilica in Natchez are collecting non-perishable goods now.  FBC is collecting until Sunday at the church office.  601.870.2527 to coordinate drop off.

St Mary’s is collecting through Friday, from 3 to 7 p.m. at the K.C. Hall on the corner of State and South Union streets.  Both are accepting the following items:

  • Paper Products (towels, toilet paper, plates)
  • Plastic spoons, forks, and knives
  • Nonperishable food Items (Canned Goods, Can Openers, RTE food)
  • Toiletries (Tooth Paste/Tooth Brushes, deodorant, bar soap, etc)
  • Body Wipes
  • Razors/Feminine Hygiene Products
  • First Aid Supplies
  • Tube Socks/Male & Female Clothes and undergarments
  • Pet Food

For monetary donations, Salvation Army, Red Cross, and Operation Airdrop are the best options.

Whichever you choose, we encourage you to take a moment to help our neighbors to the south.

More News

Rough night in Jena, Giants push Vikings around

Natchez Bulldogs throw it past Lawrence County, 34-20

Bastrop holds on to beat Ferriday 16-0

Rams take down Bulldogs 56-34

  • Email newsletter signup

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Polls

    What are you interested in reading more about in our newspaper?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...